Industry Voice: ESG spotlight - Time to ditch materials stocks? Not so fast…

RLAM
clock 10 August 2021 • 1 min read
ESG spotlight - Time to ditch materials stocks? Not so fast…

James Clarke, Senior Fund Manager at Royal London Asset Management, highlights the current reliance of the global economy on fossil fuels, which can only change over a period of time. James argues that to reach global emission targets, it is imperative to embrace carbon intensive companies transitioning to more sustainable models. 

 

 

 

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author's own and do not constitute investment advice.

