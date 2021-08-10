Industry Voice: ESG spotlight - Time to ditch materials stocks? Not so fast…

James Clarke, Senior Fund Manager at Royal London Asset Management, highlights the current reliance of the global economy on fossil fuels, which can only change over a period of time. James argues that to reach global emission targets, it is imperative to embrace carbon intensive companies transitioning to more sustainable models.

