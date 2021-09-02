ADVERTISEMENT

Partner Content: Is it time for investors to give up on bonds yet?

Capital Group
clock 02 September 2021 • 1 min read

Investors are facing rising yields in fixed income as economic growth in the UK and US accelerates and inflation concerns are priced into the market. But if investors are seeking resilience, then taking a longer-term view and staying the course with bonds still could make sense.

After all, notes Peter Becker, fixed income investment director at Capital Group, bonds have notched up gains following the five largest yield spikes over the past three decades.

We speak to Becker and discuss the importance of these figures and why they suggest fixed income could still play an important role in the broader portfolio context - even when yields remain low.

Click here to view the video in full.

The Future Forward hub explores the growing number of life changing innovations on offer to investors in 2021 as well as the next decade's key investment prospects. Brought to you by Investment Week, Professional Adviser and Capital Group.

Related Topics

More on Investment

Giulio Renzi-Ricci of Vanguard Europe
Investment

Why the 60/40 model is here to stay

Asset allocation in a low-return environment

Giulio Renzi-Ricci
clock 02 September 2021 • 4 min read
Baijing Yu of Comgest
Investment

Healthy China 2030 reforms: A balance of opportunities and risks for investors

Country has introduced healthcare reforms

Baijing Yu
clock 02 September 2021 • 4 min read
All the latest news, analysis and content about the Covid-19 outbreak
Investment

Coronavirus Blog: 500,000 vulnerable people in UK to be offered third jab

Latest news and reaction

Investment Week
clock 02 September 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

M&G bolsters UK wholesale distribution team with promotion and hires

31 August 2021 • 1 min read
02

DWS rejects greenwashing allegations after SEC and BaFin launch probes

27 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

Mattioli Woods acquires financial planning business for up to £1.8m

27 August 2021 • 2 min read
04

Powell: Delta variant stifles tapering despite strong progress towards maximum employment

27 August 2021 • 3 min read
05

Industry Voice: Unlocking opportunities in Sustainable Cities

31 August 2021 • 1 min read
06

Responsible Housing REIT announces intention to float

31 August 2021 • 2 min read
08 Sep
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 