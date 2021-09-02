18% increase in shareholder pay opposition - reports

Shareholders were more vocal on opposition to pay this year

The findings, first reported by the Financial Times, revealed the increase was across seven European markets, including the UK, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

Spain's Ibex 35 index experienced the highest proportion of contested pay resolutions, almost double the previous year.

60.6% of Spain's larger companies were contested on pay in 2021, compared with 33.2% in 2020.

Georgeson considers a vote of at least 10% as significant and 57.7% policy resolutions in Spain hit this target compared with 28.6% last year.

Executive remuneration: Is Covid-19 an opportunity for reform? The figures also revealed that investors were strict on director elections and share issuances, with a 36.9% rise in contested director votes.

A total of 13 board proposals were rejected at companies in France's CAC 40, while four were rejected in the UK's FTSE 100.

Domenic Brancati, chief executive for UK/Europe at Georgeson told the FT: "We saw shareholders leveraging votes against directors to show their displeasure on particular issues such as climate change and other environmental concerns."

Blackrock is one fund house that has been increasing its scrutiny. It voted against management on one or more proposals at 42% of shareholder meetings between 1 July 2020 and 30 June this year, up from 39% the previous year, according to a report it released in July.