Incisive Media welcomes Morningstar as festival partner for the first Sustainable Investment Festival

Incisive Media is pleased to announce that Morningstar is the festival partner for its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival in June, working with us over the four-day event to meet the information needs of the audiences of Investment Week, Professional Adviser and Professional Pensions.

Morningstar will be engaging with delegates throughout the event and hosting a number of sessions. These will include a keynote from Hortense Bioy, global director of sustainability research, on the latest trends for the European ESG fund landscape.

Dan Kemp, chief investment officer at Morningstar Investment Management EMEA, will also host a session aimed at financial advisers on how to select the right ESG portfolio for their clients.

Commenting on Morningstar's sponsorship, managing director of Incisive Media's Financial Services Division Kevin Sinclair said: "We are delighted that Morningstar is the festival partner for our first Sustainable Investment Festival. It is great to have Morningstar working with us on this exciting new event as their expertise and research capabilities on sustainable investing will really help make the Festival a success."

Morningstar commented: "At Morningstar, making sustainable investing and ESG measures accessible, meaningful, and consistent for all investors is integral to our mission of empowering investor success. We are excited to participate in the inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival as festival partner as we enter a new era for sustainable investing in Europe."

Registration is now open for the Sustainable Investment Festival, which will run online from 22 to 25 June. It will include thought-provoking presentations from renowned keynote speakers, innovative breakout events and sessions specifically tailored to meet the information needs of fund selectors, financial advisers, pension consultants, trustees and scheme managers.

During this fully interactive event, our keynote speakers, presenters and panellists will be tackling the big debates shaping the future of sustainable investing, identifying opportunities across asset classes, as well as offering guidance on the fast-changing regulatory environment and best practice when integrating ESG into business processes.

Click here for more information and to register.