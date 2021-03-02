Partner Insight: 'This is the beginning of the end of Trump, Brexit and Covid-19'

With 2021 set to mark the end of Trump, Brexit and perhaps even Covid-19, investor uncertainty will likely dissipate as the year continues according to Liontrust's head of multi asset, John Husselbee.

Talking to Investment Week as part of the World Market Review, Husselbee and senior investment manager in the multi-asset team, Nathan Sweeney, believe that this means investors can finally, to some extent, see what lies ahead for the economy.

"This year is probably the beginning of the end of Trump, Brexit, and perhaps now with the vaccine in place, Covid-19 too. What this does is remove a lot of uncertainty for the market…. [and] you can start to see where the road lies ahead. Investors are focusing again on the [investment] fundamentals; less of what ‘might' happen and more on what ‘should' happen from here."

To hear the full interview, including their views on the inflation outlook in 2021, click below.