Last chance to register for IW Fund Selector Channel Islands Briefing

Registrations are still open, so sign up now

Investment Week is calling for final registrations for our Fund Selector Briefing: Channel Islands, taking place live online this Thursday at 2pm.

This interactive briefing will bring together senior investment professionals involved in the fund selection process from across the Channel Islands to hear from and question leading fund managers covering a range of asset classes.

Among the speakers will be Simon Peters, investment strategist at Algebris Investments; Daniel Nicholas, client portfolio manager at Harris Associates; Fraser Hedgley, head of client portfolio managers EMEA at Nomura Asset Management; and Nitesh Shah, director - research at WisdomTree.

This convenient half-day event offers a valuable opportunity for delegates to hear the views of a number of different managers and fund groups in one place.

Attendees will also get the chance to network with peers, as well as benefit from CPD points.

Contact [email protected] to register, or click here to find out more about the briefing.