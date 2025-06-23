Almost half of UK investors using social media for financial advice

Over one in five (22%) of respondents had used YouTube to reach financial decisions, while 17% looked on Facebook for advice, according to research from Fidelity International. These figures are higher than those for other platforms, such as Instagram and LinkedIn, where only 15% and 14% of people have relied on them, respectively. The Big Interview: Nedgroup Investments' Tom Caddick gives advice to managers setting up their own boutiques In addition, one in eight respondents have used top results from internet searches (11%) and 'finfluencers' (12%), while on the AI front, 8% said...