Almost half of UK investors using social media for financial advice

Many sources 'unregulated and unverified’

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Around 40% of UK investors have turned to social media platforms in the last two years to inform their financial decisions.

Over one in five (22%) of respondents had used YouTube to reach financial decisions, while 17% looked on Facebook for advice, according to research from Fidelity International. These figures are higher than those for other platforms, such as Instagram and LinkedIn, where only 15% and 14% of people have relied on them, respectively. The Big Interview: Nedgroup Investments' Tom Caddick gives advice to managers setting up their own boutiques In addition, one in eight respondents have used top results from internet searches (11%) and 'finfluencers' (12%), while on the AI front, 8% said...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Trust in ONS data 'very low' as financial services turn to alternative sources

'Tension but not trauma' at equity market open as investors brace for Iran's response to US strikes

More on Investment

Almost half of UK investors using social media for financial advice
Investment

Almost half of UK investors using social media for financial advice

Many sources 'unregulated and unverified’

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 23 June 2025 • 2 min read
Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2025
Investment

Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2025

Celebrating 30th anniversary of Investment Week

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd
clock 20 June 2025 • 6 min read
Partner Insight: A full spectrum of 'sustainability focus' labelled funds
Investment

Partner Insight: A full spectrum of 'sustainability focus' labelled funds

Piers Hillier and Ed Venner, Royal London Asset Management
clock 20 June 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot