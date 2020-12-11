Liontrust eyes changes amid value concerns for fifth of fund range

One-fifth of funds offered by Liontrust require action to rectify concerns over their value to investors, according to the firm’s assessment of value (AoV) report, which highlighted performance issues in each of the named funds.

The report, which does not include the firm's multi-asset or Irish-domiciled funds, indicated that two funds are red-rated, requiring "significant action" to achieve value, while a further six are amber-rated, requiring "minor action" to bring them up to scratch.

Both of the funds achieving the lowest rating are UK focused and have seen manager changes this year due to producing "negative capital return" and having "significantly underperformed both the benchmark and sector over the last five years".

The red-rated Liontrust UK Mid Cap and Liontrust UK Opportunities funds each had Mark Martin removed as manager on 19 August, with the Economic Advantage team taking charge, and were both merged with the Liontrust UK Growth fund on 2 December.

Along with the performance issues, the funds were found to have a higher ongoing charges figure (OCF) than comparable funds, into which the firm has launched "detailed review".

Two amber-rated funds are also undergoing the process of potential mergers and experience manager changes, with the Liontrust Macro Equity Income fund manager changing from the Macro Thematic team to the Global Equity team on 2 October 2020 and the Liontrust Macro UK Growth fund under the purview of the Economic Advantage team since the same date, also formerly managed by the Macro Thematic team.

Currently under proposal to be merged with the Liontrust Income fund, the Macro Equity Income fund's performance over the past five years has "suffered as a result of poor positioning" and, despite delivering its income target, has produced a negative capital return and significantly underperformed its sector and benchmark.

Liontrust Macro UK Growth, which is under proposal to be merged with the Liontrust UK Growth fund, was found to have the same failings.

The four remaining funds not offering good value reside within the global equity suite of products and all regionally focused portfolios.

Liontrust's China, European Opportunities and India funds were all found to have underperformed over one, three and five years, but, as each has only been led by their current manager for less than three years, the fund house has decided to "continue to review the performance" until a "valid conclusion" can be drawn.

All four funds, including the Liontrust Japan Opportunities fund, were found to charge an OCF higher than comparable funds and have had a review launched into the issue.

Performance issues in the Japan Opportunities fund have been attributed to the currency hedging of the yen rather than its holdings, which were described as having provided "significant capital growth as well as relative outperformance versus both the index and sector".

The report noted that while "investors are aware of the fund's currency positioning" and that its total return "has performed as expected", the "scale and length of the period of underperformance… has not met investors' expectations and should be monitored".