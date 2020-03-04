Quilter
Quilter linked with private equity buyer - reports
Share price spikes
Quilter Cheviot poaches Brewin Dolphin and Rathbones managers
16 investment managers hired in 2019
Liberum awards Quilter and HL 'buy' ratings and marks AJ Bell a 'sell'
In their inaugural piece of research on investment platforms, analysts at Liberum have identified Quilter and Hargreaves Lansdown as the best buy opportunities, while AJ Bell received a sell rating from the team.
Intrinsic rebrands as Quilter Financial Planning
Caerus brand replaced
Quilter Investors expands multi-asset range with double launch
Initial FOC of 0.6%
Results round-up: Premier AM sees decline in H1 net inflows amid political uncertainty
AUM up due to strong markets
De-globalisation on the up in Japan
Capitalising on local companies
Lighthouse shareholder expects 11th-hour bids after Quilter's £42m offer
Is the deal cheap?
Quilter buys Lighthouse Group for £42m
Quilter now has more than 3,900 advisers
Quilter reports 38% drop in flows; Unveils plans to improve margins and transform UK platform
'Optimisation' plans to reduce costs
Asset management gender pay gap 'worse than last year'
Mean gap in the sector as high as 49%
Quilter gender pay gap stagnates as 'more needs to be done'
Median gender pay gap remains flat at 29%
Quilter Investors hires Janus Henderson's Bradshaw for multi-asset income launches
Worked at Janus Henderson since 2006
Quilter Private Client Advisers makes £130m double acquisition
Undisclosed fee
SJP CIO Ralph to chair The Big Issue's impact platform investment committee
More asset managers sign up to project
Cost savings, IPOs and senior departures: The key wealth management events of 2018
Which stories dominated the headlines?
Quilter names new CFO as Tookey steps down
Satchel to join board
Quilter helps UK dividends reach third-quarter record of £32.3bn
Annual forecast upped to just shy of £100bn