Company: RSMR Portfolio Services

Personal AUM: £1.37bn (end of January 2026)

Company AUM: £1.37bn (end of January 2026)

Career history

Stewart entered the industry in April 2000 and worked for Honister Capital as part of the internal research team responsible for fund and product research, including construction of the recommended lists for the company's financial advisers.

He joined RSMR in August 2011 and has played a key role in the development of the RSMR ratings service and also manages bespoke advisory portfolios on behalf of IFA clients.

However, his main focus is head of managed portfolio services (for RSMR Portfolio Services) with overall responsibility for the management of all the MPS discretionary portfolios alongside his three colleagues.

He has been involved since their launch into the discretionary market in 2018, as well as the management of the preceding advisory portfolios from their launch back in 2015.

Key areas of focus

A key focus is the RSMR Portfolio Services' Passive Plus MPS portfolios that were re-launched in 2024. We are continuing to build longer-term relationships with financial adviser firms together with a strong performance track record.

We continue to engage with the fund management industry for access to lower cost share classes for funds on platforms given the significant growth in assets under management over the last couple of years, helping to reduce costs for advisers and their clients.

We continue to evolve the team's processes and procedures to ensure they remain robust and relevant for today's market and regulatory environment. We introduced additional checks and balances and we continue to challenge existing processes to identify potential areas of improvement as part of the ongoing evolution.

Finally, we continue to extol the benefits of active management. We acknowledge that this requires time, experience and expertise to identify the best active managers for portfolios, including complementary options to passives.

This has been particularly beneficial within alternatives, an area we have invested in since the launch of our portfolios, and fixed income, where more specialist exposure has particularly helped the performance and risk management of our lower risk portfolios.