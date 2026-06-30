Energy exposure drives dividend gap between ESG and conventional funds

Morningstar report

clock • 2 min read

Differences in energy sector exposure have been found as a key factor behind the yield gap between sustainable and conventional global equity income funds, according to research from Morningstar.

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