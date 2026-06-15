Friday Briefing: Latest FCA v Woodford is unchartered territory

Friday Briefing

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 4 min read

The saga between the Financial Conduct Authority and Neil Woodford is far from over as, although we’re all waiting for the outcome of the appeal to last year’s ban and fine against the former fund manager and his defunct firm Woodford Investment Management (WIM), the regulator has now taken aim at his latest investment-related venture.

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Cristian Angeloni
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