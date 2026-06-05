CVC Income & Growth's Pieter Staelens: Returns and resilience in floating rate loans

Inflation and interest rate concerns

clock • 3 min read

The oil price continues to reflect the uncertainty in the Middle East. Given the instability of this macroeconomic backdrop, investors can be forgiven for not knowing which way is up at the moment.

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