Kepler Partners' Alan Ray: What the puzzling picture for renewables means for trusts

clock • 5 min read

I have been puzzled recently. Here we are again facing the second global energy crisis in less than four years and, strangely, yields on renewables energy infrastructure trusts are at huge spreads over UK government bonds. What is going on?

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