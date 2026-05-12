Mental Health Awareness Week: How investors are driving change in UK Plc

$1trn per year drag on global economy

clock • 3 min read

Since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, UK Plc has markedly improved the support it provides for employees’ mental health.

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