AJ Bell's Russ Mould: Lessons from Alan Greenspan - the legacy Kevin Warsh cannot ignore

Died 22 June, aged 100

clock • 3 min read

Alan Greenspan was the second-longest serving chair of the US Federal Reserve and he presided over the second-best return from the S&P 500 during the overall tenure of any head of the US central bank.

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