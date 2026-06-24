Investment Week and editor win prestigious Headlinemoney Awards

Four wins in total

Investment Week
clock • 2 min read

Investment Week and editor Cristian Angeloni have won the B2B Title of the Year and Investment Journalist of the Year (B2B) accolades, respectively, at the HeadlineMoney Awards 2026.

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