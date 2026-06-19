Mallowstreet's Stu Breyer: Half the advice market has dropped clients; DFMs must watch where they land

Question keeping fund selectors awake

clock • 3 min read

The Lang Cat's 2025 Advice Gap research found half of UK advice firms have stopped serving some clients since Consumer Duty came into force in July 2023.

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