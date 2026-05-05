Friday Briefing: We finally have projections

Friday Briefing

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 3 min read

For weeks now, whenever a set of economic data was released – be it GDP, employment or inflation – all we would hear from analysts was how outdated and irrelevant it was, related to periods preceding the conflict in the Middle East.

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Cristian Angeloni
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