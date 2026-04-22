European ETF review: Middle East conflict derails record-breaking start to year

Equity inflows fell 78% month-on-month

clock • 5 min read

European ETFs and ETCs gathered a combined €102bn across Q1 2026. However, that quarter was defined by an extreme divergence between the first two months and the third.

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