Friday Briefing: Fighting talk

Friday Briefing

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

News moves so fast now that by the time I finish this sentence, it’ll be incorrect. That’s why I’ll be focusing on the start of the ceasefire/end of the ceasefire/renewal of the ceasefire/alien invasion (delete as appropriate).

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Patrick Brusnahan
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