RC Brown's Oliver Brown: Passive dominance risk at crucial tipping point

Opportunities for active

clock • 4 min read

Passive investing is now considered to represent 50% of global equity market capitalisation. This may be a tipping point - one that could be storing trouble, particularly for when the next market downturn arises.

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