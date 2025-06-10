Court backlog to delay some finfluencer trials until 2027

The Financial Conduct Authority’s CEO Nikhil Rathi has said several charges against finfluencers will not get to trial until 2027 amid a backlog in court cases.

Speaking before the Treasury Committee today (10 June), Rathi stated that influencers often operate across borders, adding that "while we have made a number of charges…we will not get to trial until 2027 for some of them, because of the backlogs in the court". He explained: "It is taking two to three years to get a criminal court trial date, and that is a challenge, because that consumes our resources, because we have to keep those cases going for a number of years, and the case teams change, but we have to make sure that the case remains fresh." FCA joins forces with international re...

