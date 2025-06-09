Guinness Global Investors' Iona Frisby launches investment initiative for young professionals

It will be titled Gen Invest

Sorin Dojan
1 min read

Guinness Global Investors’ client services lead, Iona Frisby, has launched an investment initiative for young professionals looking to access networking, mentorship and knowledge sharing.

The initiative, Gen Invest, will enable early-career professionals to develop relationships with peers and senior leaders in the investment field and gain practical insights through events, mentorship programmes or informal meet ups. Over a third of people cannot identify an investment fund This comes at a time when the investment industry is undergoing generational change, according to Gen Invest, "with growing demand for fresh thinking, greater diversity and a stronger sense of purpose". "Gen Invest is a space for emerging professionals to build their networks, ask questions...

