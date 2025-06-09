Guinness Global Investors' Iona Frisby launches investment initiative for young professionals

Guinness Global Investors’ client services lead, Iona Frisby, has launched an investment initiative for young professionals looking to access networking, mentorship and knowledge sharing.
The initiative, Gen Invest, will enable early-career professionals to develop relationships with peers and senior leaders in the investment field and gain practical insights through events, mentorship programmes or informal meet ups. Over a third of people cannot identify an investment fund This comes at a time when the investment industry is undergoing generational change, according to Gen Invest, "with growing demand for fresh thinking, greater diversity and a stronger sense of purpose". "Gen Invest is a space for emerging professionals to build their networks, ask questions...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes