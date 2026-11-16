Saba increases stake in Pantheon International by a quarter in less than a month

Raises stake to 15%

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

US activist Saba Capital Management has increased its stake in FTSE 250 investment company Pantheon International (PIN) from 12% to 15% over the last four weeks as it continues to target alternatives trusts.

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