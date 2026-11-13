Deep Dive: Emerging Europe shakes off 'cyclical' tag amid structural transformation

Greece regains developed market status

Michael Nelson
clock • 4 min read

Investment managers have been reassessing allocations to emerging Europe, as the region steps out of the shadow of its tech-centric Asian counterparts amid structural economic improvement.

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