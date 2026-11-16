L&G assets under management fall amid tough market pressures in mixed Q3 update

AUM down £12bn

Jack Roach
clock • 2 min read

L&G has posted mixed results in its Q3 update, with annualised net new revenue hitting its eight consecutive quarter of growth but AUM sustaining a fall.

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