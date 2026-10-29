Partner Insight: AI Is Creating Value. Who Gets to Keep It?

From the implications of increased AI regulation to the durability of competitive advantages in semiconductors, cloud infrastructure and applications, Royal London Asset Management's Head of Equities, Mike Fox, Fund Manager, Matt Kirby and Investment Director, Kasia Kiladis, discuss the investment opportunities, risks and competitive dynamics shaping the next phase of AI's evolution.

Portfolio characteristics and holdings are subject to change without notice. Reference to specific securities does not constitute investment advice and is for information purposes only. The value of investments and the income from them may go down as well as up and is not guaranteed. Investors may not get back the amount invested. The views expressed are those of the speaker at the date of publication unless otherwise indicated, which are subject to change, and is not investment advice.