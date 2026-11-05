Europe's first Mag Seven ETF launches as investor tech jitters intensify

TER 0.39%

Jack Roach
clock • 1 min read

HANetf and Defiance ETFs have launched a Magnificent Seven ETF for European investors, exposed only to the seven tech and AI giants.

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