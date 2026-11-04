Passive flows increasingly dominate ESG funds in Europe and US

Morningstar data

clock • 2 min read

Net inflows into passive investment strategies such as ETFs are accounting for an increasing proportion of overall assets in ESG funds, according to data from Morningstar for the third quarter of 2026.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Robin Amos

View profile
More from Robin Amos

UK core dividend payouts rise 13.2% in Q3 on mining and banking boom

T. Rowe Price appoints Davide Costa as senior ETF specialist

More on ESG

Passive flows increasingly dominate ESG funds in Europe and US
ESG

Passive flows increasingly dominate ESG funds in Europe and US

Morningstar data

Robin Amos
clock 04 November 2026 • 2 min read
MainStreet Partners absorbed by Allfunds following structural 'rationalisation'
ESG

MainStreet Partners absorbed by Allfunds following structural 'rationalisation'

Deutsche Börse bought Allfunds in January

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 03 November 2026 • 1 min read
Sustainable Investment Awards 2026 winner's interview: EdenTree Sustainable European Equity Fund
ESG

Sustainable Investment Awards 2026 winner's interview: EdenTree Sustainable European Equity Fund

The fund adopted the UK SDR Sustainability Focus label

Investment Week
clock 22 October 2026 • 4 min read
Trustpilot