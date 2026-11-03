MainStreet Partners absorbed by Allfunds following structural 'rationalisation'

Deutsche Börse bought Allfunds in January

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

ESG advisory and portfolio analytics firm MainStreet Partners has been folded into Allfunds following a strategic review.

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