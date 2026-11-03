T. Rowe Price appoints Davide Costa as senior ETF specialist

Joins from lemon.markets

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T. Rowe Price has appointed Davide Costa as a senior ETF specialist to help expand its European footprint, Investment Week can reveal.

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