Eurozone inflation hits 4% in October as pressure mounts on ECB for further rate hike

Economic growth slows

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Euro area annual inflation rose to 4% in October 2026, the highest level in three years and up from 3.8% in September, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat.

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