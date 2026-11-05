BoE hike a 'tightening' rather than start of cycle with eyes on energy markets

Three more hikes priced in

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The Bank of England’s 25bps interest rate hike to 4% earlier today (5 November) is likely a “tightening” rather than the start of a cycle despite hawkish signals, according to investment analysts.

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