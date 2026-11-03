Citi ETF sales director Sharon Duah to join AllianceBernstein

AB manages 35 ETFs globally

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

AllianceBernstein (AB) has appointed Sharon Duah as ETF specialist for Europe to strengthen the firm's presence across the region.

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