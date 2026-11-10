Hargreaves Lansdown equity research head Derren Nathan departs

After more than four and a half years

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, has left the firm at the end of last week.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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