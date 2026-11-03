Gresham House Energy Storage bows to activist pressure to put itself up for sale

Previously rejected calls to sell

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

Gresham House Energy Storage (GRID) has put itself up for sale following activist pressure and continued discussions with shareholders over the timing of returns.

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