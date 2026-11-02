Home REIT sets reduction of ongoing expenses amid wind-down and lawsuit

Targets £2m-£2.5m per annum

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Home REIT has revealed plans to reduce its ongoing costs after entering creditor's voluntary liquidation in September.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Friday Briefing: The 'Boo'dget scaries are over – hopefully

SJP hits record £242.4bn FUM but Q3 flows drop by 67%

Trustpilot