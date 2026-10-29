FCA stops crypto promotions by HTX exchange with High Court order

No longer active in the UK

clock • 1 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has secured a High Court order preventing global crypto exchange HTX (formerly Huobi) from promoting services to UK consumers.

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