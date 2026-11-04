Fintech Door Ventures ceases operations due to 'severe financial constraints'

Hosted City Hive ACT Framework

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

Fintech and data platform Door Ventures, which specialised in streamlining due diligence workflows for the asset and wealth management industry, has ceased operations.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Global managers cautious on UK equities as large-cap ETF inflows hit six-year high

Investor sentiment on UK economy slumps in October amid broader decline

More on Industry

Fintech Door Ventures ceases operations due to 'severe financial constraints'
Industry

Fintech Door Ventures ceases operations due to 'severe financial constraints'

Hosted City Hive ACT Framework

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 04 November 2026 • 3 min read
Private equity buyers dominate wealth M&A market
Industry

Private equity buyers dominate wealth M&A market

Dyer Baade research

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 14 October 2026 • 2 min read
Dyer Baade & Company's Daniel Baade: £500m-£2bn AUA firms key battleground in wealth M&A's next phase
Industry

Dyer Baade & Company's Daniel Baade: £500m-£2bn AUA firms key battleground in wealth M&A's next phase

Fewer but better buyers

Daniel Baade
clock 13 October 2026 • 3 min read
Trustpilot