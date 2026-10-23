FCA records rise in complaints with investment product complaints up 25%

Total redress value also up

Jack Roach
clock • 2 min read

Financial services firms reported 1.85 million complaints to the Financial Conduct Authority between January and June this year, up 6.3% from H2 2025.

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Jack Roach
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