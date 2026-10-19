FCA: Boundary between regulated and unregulated AI financial advice becoming blurred

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Jack Roach
clock • 4 min read

The boundary between regulated and unregulated financial advice from AI tools is becoming blurred, according to a Financial Conduct Authority board member.

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