Deep Dive: What EMs can teach developed counterparts about the risk of sovereign debt crises

EMs no longer ‘maverick investments’

Jack Roach
clock • 5 min read

Emerging market sovereigns have historically been viewed as risky, with weak fiscal and monetary policy hurting their credibility. Now, EMs can offer hard-won lessons to developed markets as nascent signs of sovereign debt crises abound.

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Jack Roach
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