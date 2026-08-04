Saba presses Gore Street Energy Storage to cease trading as a trust

Notice submitted on 30 July

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

New York-based activist investor Saba Capital Management has filed a requisition notice aimed at dismantling Gore Street Energy Storage (GSF) as an investment company.

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