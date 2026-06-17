Savills IM begins leadership transition as CEO steps down to take on advisory role

Michael Neal to become interim CEO

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Alex Jeffrey, CEO of Savills Investment Management, will step back from day-to-day management at the end of June 2026 to become a senior adviser at the firm, after seven years in the job.

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Cristian Angeloni
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