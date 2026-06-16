Holden & Partners investment director Paul Dennis departs

Looking for new role

clock • 1 min read

Paul Dennis, an investment director at Holden & Partners, has left the firm after six years.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Robin Amos

View profile
More from Robin Amos

Fund boutique think tank IIMI appoints Jock Glover as CEO

FCA set to raise market abuse penalties and bring crypto into remit

More on People moves

Holden & Partners investment director Paul Dennis departs
People moves

Holden & Partners investment director Paul Dennis departs

Looking for new role

Robin Amos
clock 16 June 2026 • 1 min read
Fund boutique think tank IIMI appoints Jock Glover as CEO
People moves

Fund boutique think tank IIMI appoints Jock Glover as CEO

Effective 1 July

Robin Amos
clock 16 June 2026 • 1 min read
Ruffer appoints co-chief investment officer with eye on future leadership
People moves

Ruffer appoints co-chief investment officer with eye on future leadership

Effective 1 October

Jack Roach
clock 16 June 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot