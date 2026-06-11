Guinness GI acquires Foresight Capital Management

11 strategies included

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Guinness Global Investors has acquired Foresight Group’s public markets division, Foresight Capital Management (FMC), for an undisclosed sum.

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Cristian Angeloni
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