Group distribution chief Jayne Rogers departs Rathbones Asset Management

Since September 2023

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Executive chair and chief group distribution officer at Rathbones Asset Management, Jayne Rogers, has chosen to step down from her role and depart the firm.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

UK and London leading Europe for FDI in financial services projects

'Significant moment' as ECB hikes interest rates for the first time since 2023

More on People moves

Schroders Capital appoints head of European asset-based finance
People moves

Schroders Capital appoints head of European asset-based finance

Newly created role

Robin Amos
clock 15 June 2026 • 1 min read
Group distribution chief Jayne Rogers departs Rathbones Asset Management
People moves

Group distribution chief Jayne Rogers departs Rathbones Asset Management

Since September 2023

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 15 June 2026 • 1 min read
Isio appoints Dan Thomas as CEO to succeed Andrew Coles
People moves

Isio appoints Dan Thomas as CEO to succeed Andrew Coles

Isio enters ‘next phase of growth’

Jonathan Stapleton
Jonathan Stapleton
clock 11 June 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot