VanEck eyes rule change to allow SpaceX in its $2.4bn JEDI ETF

VanEck JEDI ETF

clock • 2 min read

VanEck has suggested its space ETF (JEDI) could waive its standard requirements to allow SpaceX to join the fund three months after its IPO.

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