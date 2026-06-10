Proxy advisers back re-election of Impax Environmental Markets board

Decisive AGM vote

clock • 2 min read

Proxy advisers have lent support to the board of Impax Environmental Markets (IEM)trust in its bid to resist being ousted by New York-based activist hedge fund Saba Capital.

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